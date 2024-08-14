Qatar Toy Festival Set Record With 100,000 Attendees

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DOHA, Aug 15 (NNN-QNA) – The second edition of the Qatar Toy Festival, concluded yesterday, with a record-breaking 100,000 attendees, marking a 33.3 percent increase from last year's inaugural event, Qatar Tourism, reported.

The 31-day festival featured 10 themed zones, along with daily live performances, competitions, and concerts.

Highlights included performances by prominent Arab musicians. Kuwaiti singer, Humood AlKhuder, Syrian artists, Tarek Alarabi Tourgane and Rasha Rizk, and Qatari singer, Dana Al Meer, contributed to the festival's vibrant atmosphere.

Hamad Al Khaja, acting head of events and festivals technical support, at Qatar Tourism, said, the event's success highlights Qatar Tourism's commitment to hosting diverse events throughout the year, reinforcing Qatar's reputation as a top family-friendly travel destination.


