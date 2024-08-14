LG, DGP Greet People On I-Day

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Wednesday greeted the people on the eve of Independence Day.

“On the joyous occasion of 78th Independence Day, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Jammu Kashmir. Today I pay my tribute to all those freedom fighters, whose sacrifices secured our Independence,” Sinha said.

“I pay homage to all the bravehearts of J&K Police, Armed Forces, and CAPFs who laid down their lives in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation. I also salute the brave personnel of Army, CAPF and J&K Police, who are guarding our borders, fighting terrorists and simultaneously maintaining law and order to ensure progress and prosperity of the Union Territory,” he added.

LG said that it is also an occasion to pay our gratitude to the farmers, teachers, scientists, workers, youth and women entrepreneurs, who are working with dedication and making precious contributions to peace and prosperity of the UT.

“This year marks a significant moment in our democratic journey and robust participation in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election is a testament to the unwavering spirit. It reaffirms that enduring peace is gradually returning to the UT.”

“On this Independence Day, let us renew our pledge to follow the ideas and ideals of our founding fathers and rededicate ourselves to build an inclusive, progressive, prosperous J&K and Viksit Bharat,” LG said.

The Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain, has extended heartfelt greetings to the people of J&K , family members of J&K Police fallen heroes and the dedicated personnel of the J&K Police family.

Paying rich tributes to the freedom fighters who fought selflessly for the Independence of India, the DGP J&K has said that we must remember the countless sacrifices of men & women and their unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom.“Let us strive to uphold the values of freedom, justice, and equality that they fought for, and continue to build a nation that we all would be proud of”, the DGP underlined.

Reflecting on the significance of this day, the DGP paid glowing tributes to the fallen heroes of J&K Police and other security forces who gave supreme sacrifices while fighting the sponsored terrorism in J&K and protecting the interests of the country and the people adding that their gallantry and sacrifice is immortal.

R.R. Swain has also expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the enthusiastic participation of the people, particularly the youth, in the Tiranga rallies and other programmes organized by the J&K Police across the UT. He commended their spirit and passion, saying,“The Tiranga rallies have showcased the unwavering patriotism and unity of our people, and the youth have been at the forefront of this celebration.