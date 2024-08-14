J&K Poll Schedule Likely On August 20 Or 21

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Union Home on Wednesday assured the Election Commission of India (ECI) that sufficient security will be provided for the upcoming assembly election in Jammu & Kashmir, sources disclosed.

The ECI on Wednesday held a meeting with Union Home Security Ajay Bhalla to discuss security requirements for the first assembly election in Jammu & Kashmir after its conversion into a Union Territory in 2019.

Sources disclosed that the commission is now likely to announce the

poll schedule on August 20 or 21.

“The will commence from the last week of September or the first week of October,” they said, adding that the entire election process would be completed by the first week of November

Notably, MHA has expressed its readiness to deploy adequate central paramilitary forces for the polls.“The Commission has been assured that security would be provided as per its assessment,” they said, adding that security arrangements in Jammu region, which has witnessed a spurt in militancy in the recent months, also came up for discussion.

Sources disclosed that 600 companies of paramilitary forces are likely to be utilised for election in the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S Sandhu.

The poll-body held a meeting with the Union Home Secretary after it visited Jammu & Kashmir to assess preparedness for the polls.

After its meeting with political parties and J&K administration, the Election Commission said that it is committed to hold elections at the earliest in J&K and no internal or external forces will be allowed to derail the democratic process.

“We are committed to conducting elections at the earliest. We are sure that people of J&K will give a befitting response to disruptive forces. No internal or external intervention will be allowed to derail the democratic process. We are all prepared for it,” said chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who was accompanied by election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S.S. Sandhu.(KNO)