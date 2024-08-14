KO Journalist Bags Award

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a proud moment for Kashmir Observer, Nazir Ganaie, Multimedia Head at the organization has been awarded the prestigious Exchange4Media 40 Under 40 Award of Excellence in Journalism from Jammu and Kashmir.

Ganaie received the award

on Tuesday, August 13

at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi



The award recognizes the country's top young journalists for their exceptional contributions to the field.

E4M English Journalism 40 under 40 Awards is an annual gathering that celebrates excellence in journalism, recognizes outstanding contributions to the field, and provides a platform for thought- provoking discussions on the evolving landscape of media and journalism.

Ganaie expressed gratitude towards his editors for their invaluable

mentorship

and constant support, and said,“I thank my editors who believed in me

and encouraged me to bring out untold stories from Kashmir.”

Ganaie has focused on quieter yet equally significant stories related to health, arts, culture, environment, and documentary filmmaking. His filmmaking pursuits, bolstered by specialized training in Cinematography and Screenplay Writing from the FTII, Pune, have led to notable works.

His recent work like 'Kashmir's Sinking Boats' and 'Gandbal Boat Capsizing Tragedy: Echoes of a Capsizing Boat,' stand out as particularly impactful documentaries.