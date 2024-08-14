AFU General Staff Confirms Four Military Airfields In Russia Have Been Hit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of 14 August, units of the Air Force and Special Operations Forces of the of Ukraine, together with the SSU and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, attacked four airfields in the Voronezh, Kursk and Nizhny Novgorod regions of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on , Ukrinform reports.

In particular, military airports Khalino, Savasleyka, Borisoglebsk and Baltimore were hit.

According to the General Staff, aviation, Su-34 fighter-bombers, Su-35 fighters and other enemy military aircraft are based at these airfields.

The main targets were fuel and lubricant depots and aviation munitions.

"The results of the attack are being clarified. The coordinated combat work of all components of the Defence Forces continues. To be continued..." - the General Staff stressed.

Earlier, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine told Ukrinform that long-range drones of the SSU and the Defence Forces last night carried out the largest attack on Russian military airfields during the war - in Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka and Borisoglebsk.

Photo for illustration purposes