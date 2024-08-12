Soldier Of Fortune Magazine Draws Readership Surge For New Column, 'Dispatches'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) “Dispatches” offers fresh perspectives from publisher Susan Katz Keating

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soldier of Fortune Magazine has drawn a surge in readership for its newest feature,“Dispatches ,” by publisher Susan Katz Keating , the magazine announced.“Dispatches” offers a fresh and incisive look at contemporary security challenges, drawing on Keating's deep well of knowledge and firsthand experience. Her ability to weave historical context with modern-day events has resonated with readers, contributing to the column's growth in popularity.In today's installment , Keating marks the anniversary of the sinking of the Kursk submarine in the Barents Sea. She connects that tragic event with current conflict in Kursk Oblast, Russia, where Ukrainian forces last week launched a major incursion. Noting that both "Kursk" events took place under Vladimir Putin's watch. Weaving past with present, Keating notes how the Kremlin handled each crisis, and looks for signs of who in Russia will be blamed for events today inside Kursk.In other columns, Keating has examined issues surrounding the U.S. Secret Service; prisoner swaps between the U.S. and Russia; assassinations; violence in Northern Ireland; and more.“I'm honored by the positive response to 'Dispatches' and am grateful for the opportunity to share my experiences and insights,” Keating said.“In each column, I aim to offer a nuanced view of pressing security issues, informed by my years of on-the-ground reporting and research.”The readership rise overall reflects a growing interest in nuanced and expert analysis of international security matters. With publisher Keating at the helm, Soldier of Fortune Magazine remains committed to delivering high-quality, insightful content that addresses the complexities of today's global landscape.For more information on“Dispatches” and to read Susan Katz Keating's latest column, please visit .Soldier of Fortune Magazine is a leading publication dedicated to exploring military, security, and tactical issues from a unique perspective. Known for its in-depth analysis and comprehensive reporting, the magazine provides readers with expert insights into the world of defense and security.

Susan Katz Keating

Soldier of Fortune

