AV Organics Pvt Ltd Appoints Sonam Pama As Head Of Marketing For Evocus

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, August 12, 2024: AV Organics Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Evocus, a premium hydration solution brand is delighted to announce the appointment of Sonam Pama as the new Head of Marketing, Evocus. With an extensive background in Sales & Marketing and a track record of driving growth in the organic and sustainable sector, Sonam is set to lead Evocus\' marketing strategies as the brand prepares to expand its global footprint.



Sonam Pama joins AV Organics with over 10 years of experience in strategic marketing, brand management, and digital marketing. She has previously worked with several renowned brands, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership and a keen understanding of consumer dynamics. Before joining AV Organics, she was associated with Vodafone, Eatigo, and Lemme Be.



Sonam Pama\'s appointment comes at a time when the country is increasingly focused on sports, fitness, and wellness. With several major sporting events happening and scheduled for this year and the coming years, her expertise will be crucial in leveraging these trends. Her role will be pivotal in aligning Evocus\' marketing strategies with the nation\'s growing interest in health and fitness, ensuring the brand remains at the forefront of the industry.



Commenting on her new role, Sonam Pama said, \"I am thrilled to join Evocus at such a pivotal time in the company\'s journey. Evocus is a brand that stands for innovation, and I am excited to contribute to its growth and success. My immediate focus will be on crafting comprehensive marketing strategies to scale up E-Commerce and offline retail in India and also prepare to expand into the international markets in the next six months. I look forward to working with the talented team at Evocus to elevate the brand\'s presence and drive our position in the F&B industry.\"



Aakash Vaghela, Founder and Managing Director of AV Organics Pvt Ltd, also expressed his excitement about Sonam\'s appointment. \"We are excited to welcome Sonam Pama to the Evocus team. Her extensive experience and innovative approach to marketing will be instrumental in driving Evocus\'s growth and success. We believe her leadership will bring a fresh perspective to our marketing strategies and help us achieve new milestones.\"



With Sonam Pama's impressive background and strategic vision, Evocus is poised to capture an exciting new chapter.



About EVOCUS



A.V Organics Pvt Ltd is the leading manufacturer of Evocus, black alkaline water, Evocus Hydration I.V., and natural mineral water. With a commitment to health and wellness, the brand continues to introduce cutting-edge solutions that redefine the standards of hydration. Evocus is India's first new-age, black alkaline bottled water brand that offers 100% natural products and is committed to delivering superior hydration solutions that cater to the modern consumer\'s lifestyle.. Evocus, the black alkaline drink is available PAN India.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Meghna Pushpam

Email :...