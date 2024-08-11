Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture Join With Native Americans & Italian Americans Tuesday, August 20

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTHVALE, NJ, USA, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The August Solidarity Session will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 8 PM EDT. Join with leaders of the Native American Guardian's Association (“NAGA”) and representatives of Italian American organizations from around the country at the next monthly Zoom meeting to collaborate in opposing cancel culture. These successful monthly virtual sessions foster understanding, promote dialogue and build solidarity among diverse groups facing challenges from cultural erasure and historical revisionism.Native American, Italian American and other communities share a common experience of marginalization and misrepresentation. Fundamental to NAGA's cause is responding to misconceptions on Native American names and imagery, while Italian Americans are dedicated to preserving Columbus as the iconic symbol of their heritage and culture. Both groups have faced historical injustices and stereotypes that continue to impact their communities today. By joining forces, they aim to confront the harmful effects of cancel culture and reclaim their narratives. And, they invite other groups and communities to join as well to create a broad alliance to oppose cancel culture.The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America's largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, and NAGA, advocating for increased education about Native Americans, launched these Solidarity Sessions earlier this year.“These Solidarity Sessions are an excellent way for us to fight the cancel culture which is so divisive,” stated Andre DiMino , President of IAOVC.“We encourage anyone and everyone to join in on the conversation.”Tony Henson, President of NAGA, Eunice Davidson, NAGA founder and immediate past president, Thomas Damigella, Executive Vice President of the Italian American Alliance as well as other representatives of NAGA and Italian American organizations will be on the Zoom call. DiMino, is the host and moderator of the Sessions.The next Solidarity Session will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 8 PM Eastern. Members of the Native American and Italian American communities, as well as allies and supporters, are encouraged to attend and participate in this important dialogue. Attendance is free to anyone interested in the important issues discussed.Registration is required to join the Solidarity Session. Click the link on to register.About NAGAThe Native Americans Guardian's Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms.“Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation. To join NAGA's new alliance of organizations and individuals working together to oppose cancel culture“Seven Generations Alliance” visitAbout IAOVCIAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 32-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC's efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc/membership.IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter,“The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.

