Invaders Kill One Civilian, Injure 11 More In Kherson Region
8/12/2024 2:18:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 11, Russian troops killed one civilian and wounded eleven more in the Kherson region.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Antonivka, Sadove, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Pryozerne, Veletenske, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Sofiyivka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Tomaryne, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Kozatske and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.
The Russians hit educational institutions and a store, as well as residential areas in the region, including a multi-storey building and 15 private houses.
The enemy also damaged gas pipelines, warehouses, garages, private cars and public transport.
"One person was killed and eleven more were wounded as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote.
As Ukrinform reported, on August 11, the Russian army shelled Antonivka again, injuring three people.
