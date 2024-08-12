Turkiye Warns Telegram Of Possible Blocking Over Inappropriate Content

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish authorities have warned that Telegram may be blocked for using it to sell drugs, promote prostitution, and distribute videos related to gambling and child pornography, Azernews reports, citing Turkish sources

According to information, the and Communication Council of Turkiye has sent more than a thousand warnings to the head office of Telegram with the request to close the channels used for illegal activities but has not yet received a response.

It should be noted that there are about 8 million Telegram users in Turkiye.