Turkiye Warns Telegram Of Possible Blocking Over Inappropriate Content
Date
8/12/2024 12:16:50 AM
Turkish authorities have warned that Telegram may be blocked for
using it to sell drugs, promote prostitution, and distribute videos
related to gambling and child pornography, Azernews reports, citing
Turkish sources
According to information, the technology and Communication
Council of Turkiye has sent more than a thousand warnings to the
head office of Telegram with the request to close the channels used
for illegal activities but has not yet received a response.
It should be noted that there are about 8 million Telegram users
in Turkiye.
