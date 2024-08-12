عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkiye Warns Telegram Of Possible Blocking Over Inappropriate Content

Turkiye Warns Telegram Of Possible Blocking Over Inappropriate Content


8/12/2024 12:16:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish authorities have warned that Telegram may be blocked for using it to sell drugs, promote prostitution, and distribute videos related to gambling and child pornography, Azernews reports, citing Turkish sources

According to information, the technology and Communication Council of Turkiye has sent more than a thousand warnings to the head office of Telegram with the request to close the channels used for illegal activities but has not yet received a response.

It should be noted that there are about 8 million Telegram users in Turkiye.

MENAFN12082024000195011045ID1108542879


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search