Fire Put Out At Zaporizhzhia NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power (NPP) is now out.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The fire at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is now out. Radiation levels in the Nikopol district are within norm,” the report says.

He added that the situation is under control.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, occupiers set a fire at a cooling tower on the territory of the Russia-seized Zaporizhzhia NPP for an unknown purpose.

According to the State Emergency Service, the radiation situation in Ukraine remains stable, with no changes observed in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.