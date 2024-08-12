No Power Outages Expected Today Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No power outages are expected to be applied in Ukraine on Monday, August 12.

The national power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On August 12, no [power] consumption restrictions are expected. If the situation changes, restrictive measures will be announced additionally,” the post reads.

Ukrenergo called on consumers to efficiently use electricity throughout the day and to refrain from turning on high-power household appliances between 18:00 and 22:00.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ministry of Energy does not project significant power outages in the coming days.