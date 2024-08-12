No Power Outages Expected Today Ukrenergo
Date
8/12/2024 2:18:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No power outages are expected to be applied in Ukraine on Monday, August 12.
The national power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"On August 12, no [power] consumption restrictions are expected. If the situation changes, restrictive measures will be announced additionally,” the post reads.
Ukrenergo called on consumers to efficiently use electricity throughout the day and to refrain from turning on high-power household appliances between 18:00 and 22:00.
Read also:
Over 6,000 solar panels delivered to Ukrainian hospitals - Energy
Ministry
As Ukrinform reported, the Ministry of Energy does not project significant power outages in the coming days.
MENAFN12082024000193011044ID1108543052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.