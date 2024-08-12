Russian Army Loses 1,080 More Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 12, 2024 amount to nearly 592,000 invaders, including another 1,080 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 8,450 enemy tanks (+3 in the past day), 16,368 armored combat (+5), 16,728 artillery systems (+65), 1,146 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 919 air defense systems (+1), 366 aircraft, 328 helicopters, 13,472 unmanned aerial vehicles (+73), 2,426 cruise missiles (+1), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 22,590 motor vehicles (+66), and 2801 special equipment units (+1).

As reported, there is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Black Sea.