Myanmar: 19.8 Kg Of Heroin, 600,000 Stimulant Tablets Seized
Date
8/12/2024 2:15:14 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, Aug 12 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized 19.8 kg of heroin and 600,000 stimulant tablets in western Myanmar's Sagaing region, the state-run media reported on Monday.
According to the report, acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotic Police intercepted a vehicle in the Kale township of Sagaing region on Wednesday and confiscated the drugs, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting The Mirror.
The confiscated drugs are approximately worth 2.19 billion kyats (about $0.67 million), the report said.
Investigation showed that the drugs were being transported to the Kale township of Sagaing region from Shan state and two suspects were arrested for the case, it added.
The suspects were charged in accordance with the country's laws, investigations are ongoing, the report said.
Further details are awaited.
