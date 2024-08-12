Ten Civilians Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region On Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian wounded 10 residents of the Donetsk region on Sunday, August 11.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"On August 11, Russians 10 residents of the Donetsk region,” the post reads.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,147 people have been killed and 5,644 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported, on August 11, Russian troops shelled an infrastructure facility in Kramatorsk, injuring four people.