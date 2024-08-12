Hugh Jackman: I Have Never Felt Freer Than Playing Wolverine

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Hugh Jackman, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his latest superhero movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine', has opened up about what he loves about playing Wolverine.

The told Rotten Tomatoes that what intrigues him about the character is the human part of him, which he finds more appealing than the claws or the healing power.

The actor also said that to him, playing Wolverine is like therapy. He said:“One of my best friends told me, 'You have a reservoir of rage in there? That is terrifying'. But (playing Wolverine) is the best therapy ever. You said it about Deadpool, I feel the same. I never feel more free than playing Wolverine.”

He further mentioned:“In many ways, on the surface, different from me and yet there are so many parts of him that I love. There are parts of him that I'm thrilled about and I'm not like but I love living in that character.”

The actor feels that both Deadpool and Wolverine are in a shame spiral but they handle it very differently.

“I find the human part of him more interesting than even the claws or the healing ability because that's where the rage comes from”, he added.

Talking about 'Deadpool & Wolverine', it is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is a sequel to 'Deadpool' (2016) and 'Deadpool 2' (2018). The film, directed by Shawn Levy, also stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen.

In the film, Deadpool works with a reluctant Wolverine from another universe to stop the Time Variance Authority from destroying his universe. The film integrates Deadpool with the MCU and retains the R rating of the previous Deadpool films.