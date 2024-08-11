CSI Experts Identify Third Body Of Child Killed By Russian Strike On Kostiantynivka Mall

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The crime investigation team has completed the process of identification of the bodies of those killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on a shopping mall in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, on Friday, August 9. The last body identified was that of a 16-year-old girl.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"According to the final data, as a result of the attack by the Russian armed forces, 14 people were killed, including three children – girls aged 9, 11, and 16. Another 44 people sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity," prosecutors said.

Earlier, law enforcers initiated a criminal proceeding into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian missile, likely a Kh-38, hit a shopping mall in Kostiantynivka around 11:05 on Friday, August 9.

The enemy strike damaged commercial premises, residential buildings, and motor vehicles. On August 10, rescuers cleared the scene of the rubble.

It was established that as a result of the enemy strike, 14 people were killed and another 44 were injured.

