Russia block Signal messages as part of broader information monitoring measures

(MENAFN) On Friday, Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, announced that it had blocked access to the Signal messaging app. This move is part of a broader effort by Russian authorities to tighten their control over information flow amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to Roskomnadzor, Signal was banned because it allegedly breached Russian legislation designed to prevent the use of messaging services for and extremist activities. Signal's encryption technology, which provides enhanced privacy and security, has made it more challenging for the authorities to monitor communications compared to other messaging platforms.



Since the onset of the war between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, Russian authorities have significantly increased their restrictions on media and communication channels. Several independent Russian-language media outlets critical of the Kremlin have been banned, and access to social media platforms such as Twitter, now rebranded as X, and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram has been blocked. These measures reflect a broader strategy to suppress dissenting voices and control the narrative surrounding the conflict.



Additionally, YouTube has faced significant disruptions recently, including widespread outages on Thursday, following a series of slowdowns over the past few weeks. These issues further illustrate the challenges faced by media and communication platforms operating under increasing scrutiny and regulatory pressure from the Russian government.



