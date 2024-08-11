Microsoft claims Iran is looking to meddle in American elections

(MENAFN) In a newly released intelligence report, Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) has raised alarms about alleged Iranian efforts to meddle in United States politics, including the upcoming 2024 presidential election. According to the nine-page document, Iranian operatives are reportedly laying the groundwork for influence operations targeting American audiences, with indications of involvement from Chinese and Russian actors as well.



The MTAC identifies a specific Iranian network, known as Storm-2035, which is said to operate four deceptive websites masquerading as news outlets. Each site is designed to cater to different segments of the United States electorate. For instance, one site, Savannah Time, reportedly focuses on Republican issues, particularly controversies surrounding LGBT topics and gender transition. Another site, Nio Thinker, is aimed at Democratic readers, featuring content that mockingly criticizes Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with terms like "raving mad litigiosaur" and "opioid-pilled elephant in the MAGA china shop."



The third site mentioned is EvenPolitics, while the fourth site remains unnamed. MTAC's report notes that these sites have used artificial intelligence to plagiarize content from United States publications, further complicating the disinformation landscape.



In addition to fake news websites, MTAC also highlights the activities of two Iranian hacker groups affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). One group, called Mint Sandstorm, reportedly attempted to breach a presidential campaign in June by sending a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official using a compromised account of a former senior advisor. This report underscores ongoing concerns about foreign interference in United States elections and the increasing sophistication of cyber threats.

