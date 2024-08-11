(MENAFN) The July 28, 2024, presidential election in Venezuela has reignited global debates, echoing controversies from past in the Caribbean nation. The United States and its allies have voiced strong support for the opposition, while nations aligned with the emerging multipolar world order back President Nicolas Maduro. This dynamic mirrors previous election disputes, such as the 2018 vote, which saw the United States and its partners recognize former opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president despite Maduro's claim to power.



In the latest election, the opposition has disseminated official tally sheets from polling centers, alleging a landslide victory for their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, with 80 percent of the vote. This claim has been widely reported by Western media. Conversely, the National Electoral Council's results showed Maduro narrowly winning with 52 percent, sparking opposition protests that the government has since criminalized, targeting opposition leaders.



Given Venezuela’s economic hardships and prevalent poverty, some argue that Maduro’s potential loss is plausible. Harvard’s Steve Levitsky, a democracy expert, has criticized the official results, calling them “one of the most egregious electoral frauds in modern Latin American history” in an interview with the New York Times. The situation highlights a deepening divide between Western perspectives and those of nations supporting the Venezuelan government.

