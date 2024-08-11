Anti-racism demonstrators in UK protest far-right groups’ recent rioting

(MENAFN) On Saturday, thousands of anti-racism demonstrators across the UK gathered to protest against recent rioting attributed to far-right groups. The unrest followed the tragic Southport knife attack that resulted in the deaths of three children. Demonstrations took place in major cities including London, Glasgow, Belfast, Manchester, and various other towns, with concerns about potential violent clashes with anti-immigration not materializing.



The protests echoed similar scenes from Wednesday night when anticipated far-right rallies across the country were replaced by events organized by the Stand Up To Racism advocacy group. This shift came in response to a series of disturbances across more than a dozen locations in England and Belfast, triggered by the July 29 stabbing spree, which was inaccurately linked to a Muslim immigrant on social media. The violence included attacks on mosques, hotels associated with immigration, as well as police and other public properties.



Recent nights have seen a reduction in violence in English towns and cities, leading to cautious optimism among authorities. The significant number of arrests, exceeding 700, and the ongoing incarceration of offenders appear to have contributed to this decline in unrest. However, the situation remains tense in Northern Ireland, where police are investigating a suspected racially motivated hate crime.



In Newtownards, east of Belfast, a petrol bomb was thrown at a mosque early Saturday morning. Although graffiti was sprayed on the mosque's front door and walls, the petrol bomb did not ignite, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). The incident reflects ongoing racial tensions and highlights the continued need for vigilance and community cohesion in addressing hate crimes and preventing further violence.

