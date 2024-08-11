Doha College Student Wins NITA Title Winner Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: A student of Doha College Aaraadhana Radhakrishnan has won the NITA title winner award under“School” category at the Emirates Nuclear Corporation's NITA (Nuclear Innovation and Award) event.

The award was seeking innovative proposals on how AI can be utilised to enhance nuclear efficiency, safety, and sustainability, including power optimisation, operation, maintenance, and waste management.

Winners were announced at the Nuclear Innovation Summer School (NITSS) which was held in Abu Dhabi on August 8 and 9, 2024 at the Rixos Marina, Abu Dhabi. Nuclear Innovation & Technology Summer School (NITSS) is run by ENEC allowing the winners to engage with experts and peers in the civil nuclear field.

Aaraadhana Radhakrishnan, studying in Grade 9 at Doha College, Al Rayyan, showcased exceptional dedication, commitment and hard work throughout the competition to bag the TITLE winner award under“School” category in NITA initiative arranged and organised by Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.

This competition also saw many promising SMEs, product experts and organisations across the Gulf region. After the final round of intense competition under“School” category, Aaraadhana Radhakrishnan not only secured the coveted“NITA school category award” title but her astounding success has opened many other possibilities of exploring more on Nuclear Innovation field using AI services.

Several GCC students participated through their respective schools and academies. Her proposal and innovation on“Artificial Intelligence in Nuclear Waste Management” was exceptionally received and evaluated by Subject Matter experts and Judges during the event.

Aaraadhana Radhakrishnan said:“I consider myself exceptionally fortunate to be a part of this initiative, led by ENEC & NITA teams under the esteemed leadership of Sir HE Mohamed Al Hammadi, CEO of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC). The unwavering support and encouragement I have received from ENEC & NITA have been invaluable and commendable.”