What To Know About The Mental Health Services At Primary Health Care Corporation

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the expansion of its psychological support to include Muaither Health Center.

The following are the four key things to know about mental health services at PHCC:

1. What is the role of a psychologist?

Psychologists help people from various backgrounds and can treat many behavioural and psychological problems.

Some may see a psychologist due to feelings of depression or anxiety, while others may seek help for short-term issues, such as feeling stressed from life challenges.

Psychologists are often included in the comprehensive care of people with certain health conditions, helping those with sleep difficulties or chronic illnesses to cope better.

2. What services are provided?

The psychological support clinics at Primary Health Care Corporation offer targeted behavioral interventions and talk therapies to support patients with mild to moderate psychological problems, ensuring they receive the necessary care and guidance to improve their mental health, facilitate personal growth, and enhance their overall quality of life.

3. Who benefits from these services?

The psychological support clinic services are available to all Primary Health Care Corporation patients aged 18 and above who suffer from mild to moderate psychological problems.

4. How can you access these services?

With the addition of mental health services to Muaither Health Center, the number of health centers under the corporation that provide these essential services becomes eight, namely: Al Sadd, Al Mashaf, Al Thumama, Rawdat Al Khail, Leabaib, Al Wajbah, Qatar University, and Muaither.

Patients can access the psychological support clinic services through a referral from their family doctor or psychiatrist, ensuring a coordinated and comprehensive approach to mental health care.

In this regard, Dr. Samia Al Abdullah, Executive Director of Operations at Primary Health Care Corporation, emphasized the importance of this expansion in mental health services, saying: "The addition of mental health services at Muaither Health Center represents an important step in our mission to enhance access to mental health care for our community. Psychological support is essential for overall health and well-being, and by expanding our services, we are better positioned to support the mental health needs of our communities."