Russia, China conduct new space discussions

(MENAFN) Russia and China have recently engaged in high-level discussions aimed at enhancing their collaborative efforts in space exploration and utilization. According to a press release from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the talks, which took place in Moscow, focused on a variety of topics related to the peaceful use of outer space. The two nations agreed to intensify their cooperation in several key areas, including international legal frameworks, ensuring the sustainability and safety of space activities, and advancing the agenda of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.



The statement emphasized the commitment of both countries to bolster coordination both bilaterally and through multilateral platforms specialized in space affairs. This move is part of a broader trend in which Russia and China have increasingly deepened their space collaboration in recent years. Their joint efforts have included the establishment of a commission on satellite navigation and agreements concerning space technology intellectual property.



In 2019, Russia and China initiated the creation of a data center dedicated to lunar and deep-space exploration, focusing on missions to the Moon and Mars. More recently, in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified an agreement with China to build an International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), an initiative that has attracted interest from several other countries, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, and Turkey.



Furthermore, discussions in March revealed that Russia and China are contemplating a joint project to deploy a nuclear power station on the Moon within the next decade. This proposed lunar reactor aims to provide electricity for a potential lunar settlement, highlighting the ambitious nature of their space endeavors. The prospect of such a project comes amidst increasing speculation about a contemporary space race, pitting the United States and its allies against Russia and China in the quest for space dominance.

