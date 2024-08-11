Belarus increases military presence in border areas near Ukraine

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Belarus increased its military presence in border areas near Ukraine in response to reports of several Ukrainian aerial targets being shot down over Belarusian territory. The move was prompted by concerns about Ukrainian drones encroaching on Belarusian airspace. In a statement, Belarusian Defense Viktor Khrenin announced that President Alexander Lukashenko had ordered the deployment of special operations forces, ground troops, and missile units to these critical border regions.



Khrenin characterized the incidents involving Ukrainian drones as deliberate provocations aimed at Belarus. He emphasized that the deployment of military forces was a necessary measure to address what the Belarusian government views as threats to its national security and sovereignty. This escalation in military readiness reflects the heightened tensions between Belarus and Ukraine, fueled by recent aerial confrontations.



In a related statement, Valery Revenko, the Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of Belarus, described the breach of Belarusian airspace by Ukrainian drones as a provocative act intended to involve Minsk in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and its neighbors. Revenko suggested that these actions were part of a broader strategy to provoke Belarus and create a pretext for further conflict.



The increased military activity along the Belarus-Ukraine border underscores the growing volatility in the region. As Belarus bolsters its defenses, the international community remains concerned about the potential for further escalation and the impact on regional stability. The situation highlights the delicate nature of geopolitical tensions and the risk of unintended consequences arising from military maneuvers and perceived provocations.

