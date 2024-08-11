Scores dies in Brazilian plane collision

(MENAFN) On Friday, a catastrophic plane crash in Vinhedo, Brazil, resulted in the death of all 62 individuals aboard an ATR-72 aircraft. The plane, operated by the regional carrier Voepass Linhas Aereas, was en route from Cascavel in Parana to Sao Paulo when the tragedy occurred. According to FlightRadar24 data, the aircraft was cruising at 17,000 feet (5,190 meters) before it suddenly entered an uncontrollable flat spin while banking right towards Sao Paulo. Within minutes, the plane crashed into a residential area of Vinhedo, leaving no survivors.



Voepass confirmed that the flight included 58 and four crew members. Despite swift responses from emergency services, local authorities quickly reported that there were no survivors among the wreckage. Social media videos captured the final moments of the turboprop as it spiraled uncontrollably towards the ground. The crash site was marked by extensive flaming debris, though it remains uncertain if there were any casualties on the ground.



Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva observed a moment of silence for the victims during a military event in Itajai. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. In aviation terminology, a flat spin occurs when a plane’s center of gravity shifts too far towards the tail, causing the nose to pitch upward and significantly reducing airflow over the wings. This reduction in airflow impairs the aircraft’s ability to maintain altitude and control, leading to a potentially uncontrollable spin. Such spins are particularly challenging to recover from, especially on larger aircraft, and can be exacerbated by factors such as wing icing.

