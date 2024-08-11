US, Israeli intelligence sources raise alarms about potential Hezbollah attack

(MENAFN) In a recent report by the Israeli newspaper Maariv, both United States and Israeli intelligence sources have raised alarms about a potential Hezbollah attack, also referred to as the Allah party, expected to occur within the next 24 hours. This assessment anticipates that Hezbollah will launch the initial offensive, which could be followed by a response from Iran.



Adding to the gravity of the situation, Yedioth Ahronoth has reported that Hezbollah is resolute in its intention to carry out an attack on Israel in the near future. This determination remains steadfast despite ongoing negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, with talks scheduled for next Thursday.



The persistent intent of Hezbollah to proceed with its planned actions, regardless of the diplomatic efforts, highlights a high state of readiness and a commitment to escalate tensions. This impending series of attacks, combined with the backdrop of fragile peace negotiations, signifies a highly volatile and unstable security environment. The potential for widespread repercussions underscores the critical need for vigilance and strategic response in the region.

