Ukrainians Raise UAH 10M For Magura Sea Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainians have raised UAH 10 million for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) to buy a Magura V5 multi-functional unmanned surface vessel.

That is according to Ukraine's military intelligence agency , Ukrinform reports.

"The big charity project 'MAGURAs for GUR,' organized by the team of the United News telethon together with Diana Podolianchuk's foundation, has been completed: the necessary UAH 10 million for Ukrainian-made strike naval drones has been raised!" the statement reads.

The Magura V5 multi-functional unmanned surface is the latest Ukrainian development designed for reconnaissance, search and rescue missions, and strikes against sea and coastal targets.

According to GUR, using Magura sea drones, Ukrainian scouts have already successfully hit 18 Russian vessels, destroying nine of them.

Photo: GUR