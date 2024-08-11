Russian Forces Injure Six Civilians In Mykolaiv Region Over Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces six civilians in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region on Saturday, August 10.

Vitalii Kim, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, at 10:44 and 11:45, the enemy attacked the village of Dniprovske of the Kutsurub community with FPV drones. A private house and a civilian car were damaged in one of the attacks. Agricultural machinery caught fire. The blaze was quickly put out.

"Shelling injured two men. A 25-year-old man was given medical care on an outpatient basis, his condition is satisfactory. The other was given medical care at the scene. He refused hospitalization," Kim said.

At the same time, at 14:30, the town of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv community was under enemy artillery fire.

"As a result, seven private houses and a power line were damaged. A fire broke out at one house. Two outbuildings and dry grass also caught fire. All the fires were quickly extinguished by firefighters. According to confirmed data, four people were injured, including two women, aged 70 and 73 years old, and two men, aged 44 and 69 years. As of this morning, the condition of the three victims is satisfactory," Kim wrote.

According to him, at 14:20, the enemy fired artillery at the Kutsurub community. A private house was damaged in the village of Ivanivka. There are no casualties.

