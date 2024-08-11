Samosa To Vada Pav-7 Snacks To Enjoy With Tea In Monsoon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A great experience is provided by the presence of spicy foods during the monsoon season, which provides a compliment to the wet mood. These spicy treats are available for your enjoyment.

Here are seven delicious snacks to enjoy during the monsoon.

Samosas are golden-brown, deep-fried pastry triangles filled with spiced potatoes, peas, or meat. They are a perfect accompaniment to hot tea on a rainy day.

Fresh corn is rubbed with a mixture of salt, chilli powder, and lemon juice. The smoky flavour and tangy seasoning make it an irresistible monsoon snack.

Pakoras get made with a spicy besan batter with veggies like onion, eggplant, potato, cauliflower and paneer.

Spiced potato patties that are shallow-fried until crispy on the outside and soft inside. Often served with tamarind and mint chutneys, they're a hearty and satisfying snack.

A popular street food, this consists of a spicy potato fritter stuffed inside a soft bun (pav), served with chutneys and fried green chillies. It's a delicious and filling snack.

A steaming cup of spiced tea (chai) paired with crunchy biscuits or cookies is a simple yet comforting combination perfect for sipping and nibbling while watching the rain.