عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Samosa To Vada Pav-7 Snacks To Enjoy With Tea In Monsoon

Samosa To Vada Pav-7 Snacks To Enjoy With Tea In Monsoon


8/11/2024 2:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A great experience is provided by the presence of spicy foods during the monsoon season, which provides a compliment to the wet mood. These spicy treats are available for your enjoyment.


Samosa To Vada Pav-7 Snacks To Enjoy With Tea In Monsoon Image

Here are seven delicious snacks to enjoy during the monsoon.


Samosa To Vada Pav-7 Snacks To Enjoy With Tea In Monsoon Image

Samosas are golden-brown, deep-fried pastry triangles filled with spiced potatoes, peas, or meat. They are a perfect accompaniment to hot tea on a rainy day.


Samosa To Vada Pav-7 Snacks To Enjoy With Tea In Monsoon Image

Fresh corn is rubbed with a mixture of salt, chilli powder, and lemon juice. The smoky flavour and tangy seasoning make it an irresistible monsoon snack.


Samosa To Vada Pav-7 Snacks To Enjoy With Tea In Monsoon Image

Pakoras get made with a spicy besan batter with veggies like onion, eggplant, potato, cauliflower and paneer.


Samosa To Vada Pav-7 Snacks To Enjoy With Tea In Monsoon Image

Spiced potato patties that are shallow-fried until crispy on the outside and soft inside. Often served with tamarind and mint chutneys, they're a hearty and satisfying snack.


Samosa To Vada Pav-7 Snacks To Enjoy With Tea In Monsoon Image

Spiced potato patties that are shallow-fried until crispy on the outside and soft inside. Often served with tamarind and mint chutneys, they're a hearty and satisfying snack.


Samosa To Vada Pav-7 Snacks To Enjoy With Tea In Monsoon Image

A popular street food, this consists of a spicy potato fritter stuffed inside a soft bun (pav), served with chutneys and fried green chillies. It's a delicious and filling snack.

Chai with Biscuits

A steaming cup of spiced tea (chai) paired with crunchy biscuits or cookies is a simple yet comforting combination perfect for sipping and nibbling while watching the rain.

MENAFN11082024007385015968ID1108540932


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search