Two Soldiers Injured In Encounter In South Kashmir's Anantnag

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two personnel were during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ahlan Gagarmandu in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire at the search party personnel, who retaliated, the officials said.

In the exchange of fire, two army personnel were injured.

“Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar today in general area Kokernag, Anantnag. Contact was established and firefight ensued,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in a post on X.

The operation was on when reports last came in.