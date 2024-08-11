Azerbaijani Wrestler To Compete For Bronze On Final Day Of Paris 2024 Olympics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the final day of the Summer Olympic Games held in Paris, the capital of France, one representative from Azerbaijan will compete, Azernews reports.

Our freestyle wrestler, Magomedkhan Magomedov, will compete for the bronze medal. His opponent will be determined after the consolation matches.

The wrestling competitions will start at 13:00. It should be noted that the closing ceremony of Paris 2024 will be held today. So far, our have managed to secure 6 medals for Azerbaijan. Judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) have become Olympic champions. Taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) have won silver medals. Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) have claimed bronze medals.