Azerbaijani Wrestler To Compete For Bronze On Final Day Of Paris 2024 Olympics
8/11/2024 2:19:56 AM
On the final day of the Summer Olympic Games held in Paris, the
capital of France, one representative from Azerbaijan will compete,
Azernews reports.
Our freestyle wrestler, Magomedkhan Magomedov, will compete for
the bronze medal. His opponent will be determined after the
consolation matches.
The wrestling competitions will start at 13:00. It should be
noted that the closing ceremony of Paris 2024 will be held today.
So far, our athletes have managed to secure 6 medals for
Azerbaijan. Judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev
(100 kg) have become Olympic champions. Taekwondo athlete Gashim
Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) have won
silver medals. Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and
freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) have claimed
bronze medals.
