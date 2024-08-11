One Killed, 11 Injured As Russians Shell 15 Settlements In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian struck 15 settlements in the Kherson region on August 10, killing one person and injuring 11 others, including a child.

Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Enemy targeted Pryozerne, Antonivka, Mykilske, Odradokamianka, Bilozerka, Sadove, Stanislav, Poniativka, Pravdyne, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Novodmytrivka, Prydniprovske, Novoraisk and Kherson.

Casualties reported as enemy launches 422 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region on Aug 10

The invaders hit an administrative building, a store and residential areas across the region, including two apartment buildings and 23 private houses. Gas pipelines, a warehouse, outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery and private cars were also damaged.