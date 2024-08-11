One Killed, 11 Injured As Russians Shell 15 Settlements In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck 15 settlements in the Kherson region on August 10, killing one person and injuring 11 others, including a child.
Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Enemy attacks targeted Pryozerne, Antonivka, Mykilske, Odradokamianka, Bilozerka, Sadove, Stanislav, Poniativka, Pravdyne, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Novodmytrivka, Prydniprovske, Novoraisk and Kherson.
The invaders hit an administrative building, a store and residential areas across the region, including two apartment buildings and 23 private houses. Gas pipelines, a warehouse, outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery and private cars were also damaged.
