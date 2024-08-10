EMRC Says JD5.2 Million Generated From Fuel Derivatives In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) generated JD5.2 million in revenues from the derivatives and natural sectors in 2023, according to its annual report.

The report highlighted the issuance of 27 licences for gas stations and 1,523 licences for liquefied gas (LPG) distribution facilities. It also noted that 32 licences were granted for the establishment of new service stations and 50 licences were granted for the upgrading of existing stations.

The figures also showed that 10 new licences were issued for gas cylinder storage facilities and 5 operating storage facilities licences were granted.

The EMRC also approved 36 licences and 38 permits for LPG cylinder distribution centres and 42 permits for the import of LPG storage tanks and tankers. In addition, 5 authorisations were granted for the import of coal products.

During the year the commission carried out 560 inspections.



