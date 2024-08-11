President Of AWF Congratulates Bronze Medalist Of Olympic Games
8/11/2024 2:19:55 AM
Minister of Economy, and President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling
Federation Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated Giorgi Meshvildishvili,
who won a bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at the XXXIII Summer
Olympic Games held in Paris.
Azernews reports that the President of the
Federation wrote about this on social media account.
"We won our second medal in wrestling at the Olympic Games. Our
freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) showed great
perseverance and won a bronze medal in Paris-2024. We congratulate
our athlete, his parents and our coaches," he said.
