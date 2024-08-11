عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses 1,220 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past 24 Hours

Russian Army Loses 1,220 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past 24 Hours


8/11/2024 2:20:12 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia lost about 590,920 troops in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and August 11, 2024, including 1,220 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 8,447 (+6) Russian tanks, 16,363 (+13) armored fighting vehicles, 16,663 (+58) artillery systems, 1,143 multiple rocket launchers, 918 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,425 cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 366 warplanes, 328 (+1) helicopters, 13,399 (+27) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 22,524 (+71) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,800 (+11) pieces of special equipment.


Russian Army Loses 1,220 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past 24 Hours Image

MENAFN11082024000193011044ID1108540963


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search