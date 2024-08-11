Russian Army Loses 1,220 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia lost about 590,920 troops in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and August 11, 2024, including 1,220 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 8,447 (+6) Russian tanks, 16,363 (+13) armored fighting vehicles, 16,663 (+58) artillery systems, 1,143 multiple rocket launchers, 918 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,425 cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 366 warplanes, 328 (+1) helicopters, 13,399 (+27) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 22,524 (+71) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,800 (+11) pieces of special equipment.
