Natwar Singh Dies At 95: All You Need To Know About The Former External Affairs Minister

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former External Affairs Natwar Singh passed away due to a prolonged illness on Saturday. He took his last breath at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram near Delhi, where he was admitted for the past couple of weeks.

A family source told PTI,“His son is there at the hospital, and many more family members are coming to Delhi from his native state for the last rites planned in Delhi. He was not keeping well for some time.”

“Pained by the passing away of Shri Natwar Singh Ji. He made rich contributions to the world of and foreign policy. He was also known for his intellect as well as prolific writing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Who was Natwar Singh?

1) Singh was born in 1931 in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. A career diplomat, he transitioned into politics with extensive experience in diplomacy. He was also a prolific author, writing on topics ranging from a maharaja's life to the intricacies of foreign affairs.

2) A former Congress MP, Singh was India's External Affairs Minister for the period 2004-05 during the UPA-I government led by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

3) Throughout his illustrious career, he held various significant roles, and in recognition of his contributions to the nation, the former External Affairs Minister was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1984.

4) He also served as the ambassador to Pakistan and worked closely with Prime Minister Indira Gandh 's office from 1966 to 1971.

5) Singh also authored several books including, 'The Legacy of Nehru: A Memorial Tribute' and 'My China Diary 1956-88'. His autobiography is titled 'One Life is Not Enough '.





