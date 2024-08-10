Philippines Says China Air Force Harassed Its Plane Over Disputed Reef
8/10/2024 4:56:21 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Manila: The Philippine military on Saturday accused China's air force of harassing its plane during a flight over a disputed South China Sea reef.
Two China air force aircraft "executed a dangerous manoeuvre at around 9:00am and dropped flares in the path of our NC-212i," armed forces chief General Romeo Brawner said in a statement, recounting the alleged incident Thursday over Scarborough Shoal.
