Government Provides Prostheses To 8,000 Ukrainians Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of a support program, almost 8,000 Ukrainians have received prostheses this year.

That's according to Vitalii Muzychenko, Director General at the Fund for Social Protection of Disabled Persons, who spoke at the "Veterans - a Path Home" forum in Zviahel, Zhytomyr region, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Currently, we are on the way to completing a full-fledged complex rehabilitation route and providing prostheses and other auxiliary rehabilitation tools... We are involved at the stage of rehabilitation measures, not establishing disability, as it was before. For the past year, the program of providing rehabilitation aids covered over UAH 3 billion and 360,000 manufactured products. This year, the relevant program has been expanded by 40%," Muzychenko noted.

Cabinet of Ministers allocates almost 2.6 million to help families of fallen volunteers

Almost 11,000 people received prostheses under the state program last year, and almost 8,000 – in the first half of this year alone, he added.

Muzychenko noted that the Fund also helps the disabled tackle employment challenges. In 2023, Thus, in 2023, about 20% of persons with disabilities found jobs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than 600 prostheses have already been installed in the Lviv Prosthetics, Rehabilitation and Psychological Support Complex for War Veterans that was launched last year.