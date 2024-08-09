Dr. SKS Hair Booster: A Revolutionary Non-Surgical Treatment For Global Hair Loss Patients

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 1:41 PM

In today's world, hair loss has become a widespread concern, affecting people of all ages. Internationally acclaimed dermatologist and innovator, Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, widely known as the 'Hair Growth Queen of India', has observed a significant increase in hair loss and baldness, even among younger populations. With extensive experience in treating various types of hair loss - such as male and female pattern baldness, genetic and hormonal hair loss, and alopecia - Dr Stuti introduces the Dr. SKS Hair Booster, a non-surgical, non-invasive treatment that offers a new hope for hair loss patients worldwide.

The Dr. SKS Hair Booster treatment, which can be conveniently administered at home, has demonstrated faster and more effective results than traditional treatments like PRP or minoxidil, without the associated side effects. In many cases, it has even replaced hair transplant surgery, offering a pain-free, five-minute solution for hair growth. Developed by Dr. Stuti, who trained in the US, this groundbreaking treatment is a boon for millions suffering from baldness and hair loss.

Dr Stuti's innovative non-surgical hair regrowth methods have earned her numerous awards in the field of Hair Sciences from 2020 to 2024, both in India and internationally. Her academic credentials include a postgraduate degree in Dermatology from India, along with four international fellowships from prestigious cosmetic surgery centers and hospitals around the world, including the Dr. Zein Obagi Centre in Los Angeles, the Dr. Gold Skin Care Centre in Nashville, the National Skin Centre in Singapore, and the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok. In 2017, she was recognised as the 'Youngest Dermatologist of India' by the Indian Leadership Conclave.

Dr Stuti's well-established chain of clinics, The Elements of Aesthetics, operates in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, and across central India, and will soon launch in Dubai. One of the key advantages of the Dr. SKS Hair Booster is its accessibility through online consultations, making it possible for patients from the US, Europe, Australia, and other parts of the world to benefit from the treatment without leaving their homes. The treatment products are delivered directly to patients' doorsteps, providing a more convenient and less invasive alternative to traditional hair loss treatments.

Dr. SKS Hair Booster has received international acclaim, transforming the lives of patients with severe hair loss issues across the globe. For instance, Vincenzo from Italy, who suffered from advanced baldness, experienced remarkable hair regrowth after receiving the treatment through an online consultation with Dr Stuti. Similarly, Parmar, an IT professional from India, saw significant results in a short time after struggling with female pattern hair loss for years. Another patient, Vaasu from Bangalore, found success in his personal life after the treatment helped him overcome hair loss issues.

Dr Stuti continues to be an active researcher, collaborating with top laboratories in Paris and working with leading scientists and doctors globally. She has published over 10 international research papers in top American journals and is a key opinion leader for several international companies. Her groundbreaking work in non-surgical hair restoration techniques has been published in an Indian Medical Council-approved journal, and the Dr. SKS Hair Booster treatment has received FDA approval, further validating its efficacy and safety. Many doctors worldwide seek training under Dr Stuti in these advanced techniques.

