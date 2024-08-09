From Hollywood To The Highlands The Perfect Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STIRLING, United Kingdom, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Travel, purveyors of

private tours of Scotland , has partnered with Scotland Folk Tours

to deliver a one-of-a-kind tour experience.

A truly unique partnership, Heartland and Scotland Folk Tours provide bespoke private tours of Scotland that go beyond simply seeing the sights. While Heartland delivers the 'on the road' portion of the tour, Scotland Folk Tours offer clients a glimpse of the magic of Scottish culture through folklore and traditional music.

Our tour in Edinbrugh.

Curated by American actor Tim Grimm , known for such works as: 'A Clear and Present Danger,' 'Mercury Rising,' and 'Backdraft,' Tim has dedicated his more recent years to bringing the music lovers of North America to Scotland to experience its millennia long folk music tradition.

By day, clients are swept up in the might, majesty, and mysticism of Scotland's storied history as told by Heartland's world class guides. By night, they join renowned musicians in an intimate performance of Scotland's rich cultural heritage, which has gone on to inform many musical traditions in North America.

An exceptional calibre of musicians, Scotland Folk Tours regularly sees the likes of; Buddy Mondlock

(singer/ songwriter with such success as 'The Kid,' and co-writing credits on Art Garfunkel's ninth studio album, 'Everything Waits to Be Noticed'), Jason Wilbur (session guitarist to folk icon John Prine for over 25 years), and Kitty Donohoe (an Emmy winning singer/ songwriter, known for 'There Are No Words').

David Hope (Director of Heartland Travel), "Heartland Travel – Tours of Scotland are genuinely delighted to partner with Scotland Folk Tours. I've been in this industry for 15 year delivering tours all over our wonderful country, this new tour concept is singular in its ability to connect customers with true Scottish folk."

Fiona Brown (Director of Scotland Folk Tours), "We are extremely delighted with this partnership with 'Heartland Travel- Tours of Scotland'. We know we have found the right partner due to their extensive knowledge and experience in delivering Isle of Skye tours from Edinburgh . Scotland Folk Tours, as a business, spent a long time researching and speaking with many well-known tour companies in Scotland, but felt they were just missing the mark on authenticity and culture, which is one thing we can guarantee when using Heartland Travel."

