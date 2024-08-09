Daelim Transformer Relocates To New Production Facility, Expanding Capabilities And Services

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) In August 2024 – Daelim Transformer, a leading and integrated of transformers, is excited to announce the official relocation to its new state-of-the-art production base, spanning 200,000 square feet. This facility is equipped with advanced production lines for distribution and power transformers, featuring a maximum crane capacity of 100 tons and an electric capacity of 160 tons. With the ability to produce transformers up to 230 kV and 280 MVA, Daelim Transformer is well-positioned to meet the increasing demands of the American, European, and Australian markets and explore the potential for even higher voltage and capacity transformers in the future.



The new facility seamlessly integrates with our existing production capabilities, enabling us to deliver high-quality products and comprehensive solutions to our customers. Additionally, we are thrilled to announce that the government has approved the land for our Phase II facility. Once completed, the combined Phase I and Phase II facilities will cover an impressive 550,000 square feet, further enhancing our operational capacity to serve the growing transformer market.



Daelim Transformer is committed not only to manufacturing but also to providing integrated services that encompass research and development, production, installation, maintenance, and on-site services. Our service sites in the United States, Canada, Spain, and other countries facilitate face-to-face interactions with local customers, ensuring prompt and effective communication.



Our transformers have earned the most authoritative certifications, including UL, cUL, CE, CESI, and FM, underscoring our dedication to safety, reliability, efficiency, and low-carbon solutions. We provide transformer solutions across various industries, including industrial, commercial, public utilities, crypto mining, energy storage, solar energy, and oil and gas extraction.



For more information about Daelim Transformer, please visit our official website at

Contact: Daelim Transformer

Email: sales daelim-electric

Phone: 678-548-5339

