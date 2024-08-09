Landslides In India's Kerala Kills 19

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 19 people were killed and others were after heavy rains caused landslides in the hills of India's southern Kerala state, Indian authorities said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has deployed Fire force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to the affected area, Wayanad, where hundreds of people are likely to be trapped, the local reported.

Heavy rains have hampered rescue efforts. Meanwhile, officials believe that many people are likely to have been washed away in the Chaliyar river.

The landslides buried several homes, shops, and vehicles under the rubble and washed away a bridge leading to the site, further complicating rescue efforts.

The army was roped in to build a temporary bridge that linked the affected area, evacuate people by helicopter, and make necessary arrangements at the disaster site, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

MENAFN09082024000067011011ID1108535423