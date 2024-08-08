Congress To Launch 15-Day 'Gujarat Nyaya Yatra' From Morbi On Friday

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 7 (IANS) The Congress will launch its Gujarat Nyaya Yatra from Morbi on Friday.

The march will through some key cities, including Tankara, Rajkot, Chotila, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Sanand, and Ahmedabad, before concluding in Gandhinagar on August 23.

On August 11, the Yatra will reach Rajkot where a condolence meeting will held at the TRP Game Zone, where a fire tragedy killed 27 people in May this year.

The following day, it will cover key areas of Rajkot before moving to Surendranagar on August 13.

Overall, seven Yatras will be conducted across Gujarat.

The Congress said the Yatra is a call for accountability and justice for the victims of various incidents, as it aims to raise awareness against corruption, bootlegging, and the rise of 'fake' officers in the state.

This Yatra also aims to seek justice for the victims of the recent tragedies in Gujarat, such as the Morbi bridge collapse, the Takshashila fire incident, and the Vadodara Harani boat tragedy.

Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai, Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil, and Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani will lead the Yatra, which is expected to be joined by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and party President Mallikarjun Kharge at different stages.

"This march highlights the series of devastating incidents that have impacted the state and the nation over the past two years. Through this initiative, the Congress hopes to bring justice to the affected families and address the issues facing Gujarat under the current administration," said Gujarat Congress chief Gohil.

“Participants will be divided into three categories -- those walking fr the entire 15-day journey, district-level participants joining for five to seven hours, and others joining or leaving as convenient.

Around 100 participants are expected to walk continuously throughout the Yatra. Starting from Jhulta Bridge in Morbi on Friday, coinciding with Kranti Din, the Yatra will feature a Maha Dhvajvandan ceremony in Surendranagar on August 15, followed by a segment from Viramgam Sanand to Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, party sources said.