7 HAIR CARE TIPS FROM ESALON FOR VACATION READY HAIR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

eSalon Custom Hair Color & Hair Care

eSalon Hair Care

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eSalon , the first and only truly custom home hair color company, has curated its top hair care tips for those end-of-summer getaways, from takeoff to touchdown. eSalon's team of professional colorists share how planing ahead can lead to beautiful and healthy hair with tips for pre-trip preparation and post-adventure treatments.START WITH A CLEAN SLATEWhile on vacation, it can be difficult to slow down for some self-care. Before packing, deep cleanse with a clarifying shampoo to refresh and reset the scalp and hair. This will help remove any lingering buildup, help stretch the days in between washes, and prepare hair for more styling. Next, apply a nourishing deep conditioning treatment, hair mask, or a fresh trim to eliminate split ends to help hair withstand the rigors of travel and changing climates for healthy and vibrant hair.PACK TRAVEL-FRIENDLY ESSENTIALSWhen it comes to hair care on the go, less is more. Opt for travel-sized versions of shampoo, conditioner, and styling products, or use refillable bottles if to transport favorite hair products that don't come in a smaller, TSA-friendly size. Additionally, pack a wide-tooth comb or a compact, versatile hairbrush to help maintain hair health without weighing down luggage.OPT FOR SIMPLE HAIRSTYLESVacation is the perfect time to embrace effortless styles-bonus points for heatless hairstyles. Think simple braids, beachy waves, or sleek ponytails. Not only are these styles low-maintenance, but they also minimize the need for excessive heat styling that can lead to damaged hair.KEEP FRIZZ AT BAYWhether traveling to a humid, tropical destination or a dry, arid escape, humidity, and new environments can often lead to frizz. Combat this by packing an anti-frizz serum or cream like the Argan Oil-infused shine serum, eSalon Shine Silk. Available in a travel-friendly size, the serum works magic on frizzy, dry hair. Apply a small amount to hair before heading out to keep it smooth and manageable, no matter the weather.RINSE AND CONDITION HAIR BEFORE SWIMMINGWe all love a quick dip on vacation but chlorine and saltwater can be harsh on hair. Before diving into the pool or ocean, rinse hair with fresh water and apply a conditioner or leave-in conditioner. This creates a protective barrier, reducing the amount of chlorine or saltwater hair absorbs.LIMIT SUN AND HEAT EXPOSUREHair, much like skin, can suffer from too much sun exposure. Wear a hat or silk scarf to protect the scalp and hair from UV damage. Additionally, try to limit the use of hot styling tools, which can further dry out and damage hair.HELP STRANDS RECOVER WITH NOURISHING MASKS AND TREATMENTSAfter a trip filled with sun, sea, and sightseeing, hair will appreciate a little extra care. Plan an at-home spa day to indulge in an ultra-hydrating hair mask or nourishing treatment. This not only helps restore hair, but it's also a relaxing way to ease back into real life.To achieve vacation-ready hair, eSalon's expert colorists can help craft custom color with the award-winning Custom Hair Color Set. To discover more, please visit eSalon, and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.# # #About eSaloneSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 350k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped to date throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Ballantines PR

BPR

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other