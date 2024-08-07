Wheel Balancing Weight Market To Grow At 6.4% CAGR, Reaching $1.35 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ease of Installation Associated with Clip-on Wheel Balancing Weights Making Them Hugely Popular: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whether purchasing a new tire or replacing an old one, wheel balancing weights ensure are perfectly balanced on the road and give the driver the perfect driving experience. The global wheel balancing weight is set to reach a size of US$ 727.8 million in 2024 and thereafter advance at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034.Manufacturers have introduced various types of gadgets for balancing wheels such as clip-on weights and adhesive weights. Clip-on wheel weights are installed on the rim of the wheel with the help of clipping on the edge. They use spring clips or a similar mechanism that holds them in place, and they provide a secure attachment and durability.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:The global market for wheel balancing is on an uptrend as manufacturers are attempting to advance their products by researching customers' preferences. After understanding market sentiments, manufacturers have realized that the future is projected to revolve around self-driving cars. Thus, producers in the market are focusing on automatic wheel balancing systems to notify drivers of irregularities in tire construction.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global wheel balancing weight market is on a promising growth trajectory, projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034. In 2024, global sales of wheel balancing weights are estimated at US$ 727.8 million, with expectations to reach US$ 1.35 billion by the end of the forecast period. This significant growth is driven by increasing vehicle production and the rising importance of vehicle maintenance for safety and performance. Among the different types of wheel balancing weights, clip-on weights dominate the market, accounting for 59.6% of the market share in 2024. This preference is due to their ease of use and effectiveness in balancing wheels, which is critical for vehicle stability and tire longevity.Regionally, the North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034, underscoring the robust demand for wheel balancing weights in the region. Factors such as stringent vehicle safety regulations and a high rate of vehicle ownership contribute to this growth. Additionally, East Asia is projected to account for 34.2% of the global market share by 2034, reflecting the region's burgeoning automotive industry and increasing focus on vehicle maintenance. The combination of these regional trends indicates a healthy and competitive market landscape for wheel balancing weights, with opportunities for innovation and expansion across different geographical areas.“Increase in car ownership worldwide is driving demand for wheel balancing weights as they play a crucial role in ensuring comfort and safety. Rising environmental consciousness is prompting manufacturers to choose zinc and steel in the production of wheel balancing weights over lead,” says a Fact analyst.Market RivalryThe dynamic nature of the automotive industry and its growth potential are prompting manufacturers to explore new market avenues. Collaborating with aftermarket suppliers, manufacturers align their supply chains with customer preferences to enhance driving experiences. Dominant market players like Plombco, Hatco, and Alpha Autoparts hold significant market shares. They are striving to expand their market presence and explore avenues for growth.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the wheel balancing weight market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (clip-on weights, adhesive weights), material (lead, zinc, steel, tin & others), vehicle category (passenger cars, LCVs, HCVs), wheel type (steel wheel, alloy wheel), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Wheel Axle Market : Revenue from the global wheel axle market size is estimated to reach US$ 66.73 billion in 2024. 