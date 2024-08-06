Russian Propagandists Ordered To Shift Focus From Kursk Region Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propagandists have been tasked with shifting the focus of attention from the North to the fighting in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

"Russian military commanders and propagandist have been tasked with urgently shifting the focus of attention from the North to the fighting in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. News about "tricolours on administrative buildings" and great victories today have been spread," noted Kovalenko.

He added that this is a traditional Russian information strategy.

Earlier, the head of the National Security and Defence Council's Central Intelligence Department said that "Russian military commanders are lying about the control of the situation in the Kursk region", adding that Russia does not control the border.

F-16 fighter jets can be deployed for air defense and ground target strikes - expert

Today, Russian Telegram channels reported, with reference to Russian pro-war publics, on alleged fighting in the border area. In addition, it was noted that the territory of the Kursk region was allegedly "invaded" by the Ukrainian military.

The Ukrainian military did not make any official statements about this.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Kremlin has stepped up its propaganda efforts abroad using Telegram, creating 800 new channels .

Photo by ERA