Amerilux International Named Master Distributor For Duxxbak Composite Decking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DuxxBak Composite Decking Logo

DuxxBak Composite Decking Product Line logos and board preview

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Duxxbak Composite Decking (Duxxbak) is proud to announce its partnership with AmeriLux International , a leader in the distribution of building materials. AmeriLux International will become the master distributor for Duxxbak Composite Decking products, effective August 1st, 2024. This strategic partnership signifies a significant step forward for both companies in the decking and outdoor living market.Duxxbak Composite Decking, known for its flagship, DuxxBak Dekk, an innovative water-shedding design comprised of durable composite materials, has chosen AmeriLux International to expand its distribution reach and enhance sales and customer service across North America. As the master distributor, AmeriLux International will leverage its extensive distribution network and industry expertise to ensure Duxxbak products are readily available to customers nationwide."We are excited to partner with Duxxbak as their master distributor," said Matt Balzola, Vice President of Sales for AmeriLux International. "This collaboration allows us to offer our customers a premium decking solution that not only enhances outdoor spaces but also provides superior performance and longevity."Duxxbak is renowned for its unique water-shedding properties, which divert water away from the deck surface, creating a dry space beneath the deck suitable for additional outdoor living or storage. This feature, combined with its low-maintenance composite material, positions Duxxbak as a preferred choice among homeowners and contractors alike."We believe that AmeriLux International is the ideal partner to help us expand our market presence through their distribution network," said Eddie Holzem, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Duxxbak. "Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our own values, making this collaboration a win-win for both companies and our customers."As AmeriLux International assumes its role as the master distributor for Duxxbak, both companies are committed to providing unparalleled support and service to distributors, contractors, and homeowners seeking high-quality decking solutions. Together, they aim to set new standards in the decking industry through innovation, reliability, and exceptional product performance.You can find out more about AmeriLux International and Duxxbak Composite Decking below or follow the links in this article.About Duxxbak Composite Decking: Duxxbak Composite Decking is known for its signature product, DuxxBak Dekk, with its unique one-step installation, interlocking profile, that channels water off your deck to create and is water-shedding design.DuxxBak is a family of five composite decking profiles manufactured for over 20 years using a renewable and durable composite material. We provide customers unique solutions for outdoor living spaces. Our revolutionary combination of composite ingredients is impervious to the elements, and in fact, repels moisture, like water off a duck's back.DuxxBak Composite Decking, , is continuing our commitment to customer service, on time deliveries and the best Lifetime Limited Warranty in the industry.About AmeriLux International: Founded in 2004, AmeriLux International began as a distributor of building materials and plastic sheet products, quickly evolving into a value-added service provider. From precision cutting of plastic sheets to intricate fabrication and assembly, AmeriLux caters to diverse customer needs, enhancing product value at every step.Over the years, the company's growth trajectory has been marked by strategic expansions and acquisitions. In 2010, AmeriLux Transportation was established to manage the company's trucking operations, growing exponentially to encompass a fleet of 35 over-the-road trucks, 120 trailers, and 30 company drivers. Subsequently, in 2016, AmeriLux Logistics was founded to handle shipping, receiving, and warehousing, initially serving AmeriLux's needs but later extending its services to a broader clientele.Furthermore, AmeriLux bolstered its portfolio through acquisitions, welcoming EZ PVC, a Las Vegas-based distributor and manufacturer of PVC Liner Panel, and Shape Products, a manufacturer specializing in plastic window wells and covers. These strategic moves underscore AmeriLux's commitment to innovation, diversification, and sustained growth as a family of companies.#####

Eddie Holzem

DuxxBak Composite Decking

+1 8778040137

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other