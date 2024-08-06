FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROCK MUSIC DOCUMENTARY '500 DAYS OF SILENCE'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital has released the rock documentary 500 DAYS OF SILENCE, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on August 6, 2024

Doc Featuring Sammy Hagar, Rick Springfield, Kevin Cronin, The Black Moods, and More Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on August 6, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the rock music documentary 500 DAYS OF SILENCE, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on August 6, 2024.

The documentary 500 DAYS OF SILENCE provides first-hand accounts and relays the experiences of rock bands and musicians who faced uncertainty during the global pandemic – that time in recent history when the entertainment industry shut down with no end in sight. Rock bands playing small clubs and large stadiums all struggled during an unprecedented time in history. Tours were canceled and venues closed as bands were told to pack up and go home. Meanwhile, breakout rockers The Black Moods, from Tempe, Arizona, hit the Billboard Top 20 charts, but now what? The band is determined to keep going; discovering new ways of connecting with fans and figuring out what is really important in their lives. Viewers will experience honest conversations about the personal challenges of veteran rockers Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Rick Springfield, members of the Gin Blossoms, REO Speedwagon, Slipknot, and Steel Panther as these artists contend with their livelihood being silenced, not knowing if they will play on a live stage again, as they discover how to keep the music going. 500 DAYS OF SILENCE was filmed on location over two years during the pandemic with The Black Moods as they navigate the highs and lows of keeping the rock and roll engine going in Arizona, Mexico, Missouri, South Dakota, Florida, and Southern California. It's a story of perseverance, personal challenges, and inspiration as musicians struggle to play on and reconnect with their fans.

Written and directed by Jeremy Simmons,“500 DAYS OF SILENCE featured artists and notables include Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony (Van Halen), Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Rick Springfield, Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms), Eddie Trunk, Eddie Kramer, Josh Kennedy, Chico Diaz, Jordan Hoffman (The Black Moods), Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World), Michael Starr (Steel Panther), Vic Johnson (The Circle), and, Roger Clyne (Refreshments).

“When the music stopped, I wanted to tell the story of our shuttered local music scene in Tempe, Arizona,” said filmmaker Jeremy Simmons.“I wanted to convey the feeling of losing one's livelihood, coupled with the uncertainty and fears of musicians, no matter how far along they were in their careers. The story of 500 DAYS OF SILENCE unfolds through the journey where the bands - The Black Moods and Sammy Hagar – who finally take the stage again for the first time... on the same weekend!”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire 500 DAYS OF SILENCE through Alex Nohe at Blood Sweat Honey

