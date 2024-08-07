Former Bangladesh Premier arrives at Indian airbase

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, Hasina, the former Prime of Bangladesh, arrived in India on Monday after resigning from her position due to escalating violence and unrest in her home country. According to RT sources within the Indian government, Hasina's departure followed intense mass protests that forced her to seek refuge abroad.



The high-profile evacuation was facilitated by a C-130 Hercules transport plane, which landed at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. The Indian Air Force meticulously tracked the aircraft from its origin in Bangladesh and has since secured it in a specialized hangar designed to accommodate such large military transports.



The turmoil in Bangladesh reached a peak when angry protesters stormed Hasina’s residence in Dhaka, triggered by her decision to leave the country. This upheaval has led to the establishment of a military government that has declared temporary control over national affairs.



With her immediate future uncertain, the former Prime Minister is expected to continue her journey to London, as reported by Indian media. Meanwhile, Indian authorities are taking significant precautions in response to the volatile situation. Travel between India and Bangladesh has been halted by Indian rail services and airlines, and additional security measures have been implemented along the shared border by the national border guard.



In New Delhi, police have heightened security around the Bangladeshi High Commission in Chanakyapuri, the diplomatic district. There are concerns that the building might become a target for protesters discontented with the political developments following Hasina’s flight.



The protests in Bangladesh were sparked by demands for the abolition of a controversial employment law. This law, which grants civil service quotas to descendants of individuals who participated in the 1971 independence war against East Pakistan, has been a point of contention and fueled the recent unrest.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108527058